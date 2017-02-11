Ilyasova (hip) will be available for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Ilyasova has been nagged by a hip injury for the last few days, but he hasn't missed any time and will be available in his usual capacity Saturday. The 29-year-old is averaging 28.5 minutes per game in February, which he's translated to 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, along with innumerable charges taken.