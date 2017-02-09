76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Will play Thursday vs. Magic
Ilyasova (hip) will play in Thursday's contest against the Magic, Derek Bodner of USA Today reports.
This announcement comes as little surprise since Ilyasova was previously considered probable. He'll start at power forward. Look for Dario Saric to see some extra time off the bench if Ilyasova is at all limited by his hip soreness.
