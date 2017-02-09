Ilyasova (hip) will play in Thursday's contest against the Magic, Derek Bodner of USA Today reports.

This announcement comes as little surprise since Ilyasova was previously considered probable. He'll start at power forward. Look for Dario Saric to see some extra time off the bench if Ilyasova is at all limited by his hip soreness.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola