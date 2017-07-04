Korkmaz, the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has officially signed a contract with the 76ers after spending the past year overseas, ISTBASKET reports.

Though he is now officially part of the 76ers roster, Korkmaz will not take the floor for Summer League. Regardless, the 6-foot-7 wing has interesting NBA potential. He's primarily known for being a spot up shooter, but the rest of his game is raw and could take a bit to develop. Regardless, the 76ers seemingly have more than enough time to develop Korkmaz, as they've stacked up a fair amount of wing talent.