Korkmaz, the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has officially signed a contract with the 76ers after spending the past year overseas, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though he is now officially part of the 76ers, Korkmaz won't take the floor for the club during summer league. Regardless, the 6-foot-8 wing has interesting NBA potential. He's primarily known for being a spot-up shooter, but the rest of his game is raw and could require some developmental time. The 76ers seemingly have the ability to exercise patience with Korkmaz, as the team has stacked up a fair amount of wing talent.