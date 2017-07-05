76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Will join 76ers for Utah Summer League
Korkmaz is now expected to play for the 76ers during the Utah Summer League, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Korkmaz, who signed a contract with the 76ers earlier this week, was originally expected to play with the Turkish U-20 team through mid-July. However, he's opted to drop out and join the 76ers for Summer League, which should allow him to get reps in front of the coaching staff with the hope of making a solid first impression. The former 26th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft is unlikely to play a huge role with the Sixers during the upcoming campaign, as he'll be a bit buried on the depth chart and needs some extra time for development. That said, look for him to make his Summer League debut on Wednesday against the Pacers.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...