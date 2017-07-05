Korkmaz is now expected to play for the 76ers during the Utah Summer League, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmaz, who signed a contract with the 76ers earlier this week, was originally expected to play with the Turkish U-20 team through mid-July. However, he's opted to drop out and join the 76ers for Summer League, which should allow him to get reps in front of the coaching staff with the hope of making a solid first impression. The former 26th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft is unlikely to play a huge role with the Sixers during the upcoming campaign, as he'll be a bit buried on the depth chart and needs some extra time for development. That said, look for him to make his Summer League debut on Wednesday against the Pacers.

