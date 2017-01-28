Henderson posted 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four assists, two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes in Friday's 123-118 loss against the Rockets.

Henderson is working on a season-long four-game stretch with 10 or more points. He is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds over the past four outings. Henderson has re-emerged as a useful fantasy option in leagues of 12 or more teams, especially if you need some help from behind the arc.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola