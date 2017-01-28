Henderson posted 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four assists, two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes in Friday's 123-118 loss against the Rockets.

Henderson is working on a season-long four-game stretch with 10 or more points. He is averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds over the past four outings. Henderson has re-emerged as a useful fantasy option in leagues of 12 or more teams, especially if you need some help from behind the arc.