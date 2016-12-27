Coach Brett Brown said he wouldn't be surprised if Henderson (hip) ended up missing Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Henderson was forced from Monday's loss to the Kings after dealing with pain in his left hip and it appears as though he'll need a few additional days off for rest. The Sixers are going into a back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, so coach Brett Brown likely doesn't want to overwork Henderson, who's dealing with some discomfort. We should hear a final word on his status following Wednesday's practice or Thursday's morning shootaround, but as it currently stands, Henderson doesn't seem likely to play. Nik Stauskas and Hollis Thompson would likely pick up some of the slack at shooting guard if Henderson is ultimately ruled out.