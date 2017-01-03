Henderson (hip) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Derek Bodner of Philadelphia Magazine reports.

Henderson was previously listed as probable for the game after a pair of back-to-back absences due to a sore left hip, but his downgraded status suggests he might not be feeling quite as well as the 76ers anticipated. The veteran's status may end up coming down to a game-time decision, but if he's ruled out for another contest, look for Nik Stauskas to make another start at shooting guard, with Hollis Thompson serving as his primary backup.