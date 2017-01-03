76ers' Gerald Henderson: Downgraded to questionable Tuesday
Henderson (hip) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Derek Bodner of Philadelphia Magazine reports.
Henderson was previously listed as probable for the game after a pair of back-to-back absences due to a sore left hip, but his downgraded status suggests he might not be feeling quite as well as the 76ers anticipated. The veteran's status may end up coming down to a game-time decision, but if he's ruled out for another contest, look for Nik Stauskas to make another start at shooting guard, with Hollis Thompson serving as his primary backup.
