Henderson exited Monday's 102-100 loss to the Kings with left hip pain, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Henderson needed to pull himself out of the game with just under nine minutes remaining in the contest, with coach Brett Brown calling a timeout to get the shooting guard off the court. The veteran finished with just six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes, ending a streak of three consecutive double-digit scoring outings. Henderson stated after the game that the sore hip was a result of requiring surgeries in 2011 and 2015. He's set to undergo treatment over the next couple days before potentially returning to the court Thursday against the Jazz.