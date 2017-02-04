Henderson will get the start at small forward Saturday against the Heat, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers started Dario Saric at the three against the Spurs on Thursday, but coach Brett Brown will now turn to the veteran Henderson, who will make his 30th start of the season. Usual starter Robert Covington is considered questionable with a hand injury, and Brown told the media that Covington would only be available off the bench in the event he's cleared to play.