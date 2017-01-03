Henderson (hip) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

Henderson entered Tuesday with a probable designation, but he apparently didn't progress as expected throughout the day and will now sit out a third straight game while dealing with left hip soreness. Look for Nik Stauskas to draw another start at shooting guard, after averaging 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers over 31.5 minutes during the Sixers' last two contests without Henderson. Following Tuesday, the Sixers don't play until Friday against the Celtics, which could give Henderson enough time to make a full recovery.