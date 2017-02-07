Henderson submitted eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 18 minutes in a 113-96 loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Following a one-game stint as a replacement starter for small forward Robert Covington (hand), Henderson saw only a seven-minute reduction while moving back to the bench, but did little to excite fantasy owners. That's been par for the course all season, and Henderson's fantasy utility remains largely limited to owners in deep leagues in need of lower double-digit scoring and a respectable field-goal percentage. Henderson is averaging a meager 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.5 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.