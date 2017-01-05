Henderson (hip) participated in practice Thursday and is probable to play against the Celtics on Friday.

Henderson has been battling a sore hip, one that required previous surgeries in 2011 and 2015. The starting shooting guard re-injured his hip Dec. 26 against the Kings, when he had to exit the game early due to aggravation. Since then, he's missed three straight games, however he is looking to make his return Friday as he seems to be nearing full recovery. If Henderson remains out for a fourth game, Nik Stauskas could be expected to start at shooting guard.