Henderson (hip) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Henderson's sore left hip sidelined him for both of the past two games, but after he was able to turn in a limited practice Monday, it appears the veteran is on the cusp of a return. Assuming Henderson makes it through the 76ers' morning shootaround Tuesday without issue, look for him to reclaim his starting gig at shooting guard and push Nik Stauskas back to a bench role.