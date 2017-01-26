Henderson scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) along with four assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench Wednesday during a 114-109 win over Milwaukee.

It's no surprise that Henderson's season-high came at home. The eighth-year guard out of Duke is rocking 46.5/42.6/87.0 shooting splits at home which drop to 44.5/36.8/73.9 when the Sixers hit the road. Combine that with the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), and Henderson was primed to break out. Look for Henderson to build on his success at home against the Rockets on Friday, when the Sixers will again be without Embiid.