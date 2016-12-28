Henderson has been ruled out for both Thursday's game against the Jazz, as well as Friday's matchup with the Nuggets.

Henderson left Monday's game against the Kings with pain in his left hip, the same hip he had surgery on in both 2011 and 2015. Considering his history with the injury, the Sixers aren't going to take any chances and they'll keep him sidelined for Thursday and Friday. That means Henderson will have almost a week off for rest and recovery before a matchup with the Timberwolves next Tuesday. In his absence, Nik Stauskas and Hollis Thompson should take on bigger roles in the backcourt.