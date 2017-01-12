Henderson tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Henderson has transitioned to a bench role since returning last week from a three-game absence due to a hip injury, but he hasn't really lost out on playing time. In fact, with starting shooting guard Nik Stauskas struggling to produce Wednesday, Henderson saw more minutes of the two, and turned in his second double-digit scoring performance in three games. Henderson shouldn't have much trouble maintaining his season average of 9.7 points per game the rest of the way, but because his production in other categories is fairly muted, there's not much fantasy upside to be mined here.