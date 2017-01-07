Henderson (hip) returned to the court and totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during a 110-106 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Henderson looked good as he came off the bench for the first time this season in his return from a three-game absence. Nik Stauskas got his fourth straight start at shooting guard, but was considerably outplayed by Henderson. It won't be surprising if Henderson is reinserted into the starting lineup Sunday against the Nets after this performance.