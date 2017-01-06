Henderson (hip) will come off the bench Friday against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Coach Brett Brown indicated that Henderson won't face any minute restrictions as he returns from a three-game absence due to a sore left hip, but he'll be forced to settle for bench duties for the first time all season after starting at shooting guard in each of his previous 29 appearances. It looks like the Brown could be willing to give Nik Stauskas an extended trial as the starting shooting guard in light of his superior three-point shooting, though to his credit, Henderson has knocked down a career-best 38.5 percent of his attempts from distance this season.