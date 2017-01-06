76ers' Gerald Henderson: Will play Friday vs. Celtics
Henderson (hip) will play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
After missing the 76ers' past three games, Henderson was fully expected to suit up after being declared probable following morning shootaround, but it's still unknown if he'll reclaim his customary starting role or face any sort of minute restriction. In the event the 76ers decide to limit Henderson on Friday, Nik Stauskas would likely retain starting duties at shooting guard.
