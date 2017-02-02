Henderson is dealing with a hip injury, but will play in Wednesday's game against the Sixers, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

It sounds like Henderson is dealing with some minor soreness in his hip, but it's nothing serious and he's expected to play through the injury Wednesday. Look for Henderson to take on his usual role behind Nik Stauskas at shooting guard, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-low 20's.

