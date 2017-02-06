76ers' Gerald Henderson: Will return to bench role Monday
Henderson will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Henderson drew the start at small forward Saturday against the Heat, as Robert Covington sat out with a hand injury. Henderson ended up playing 25 minutes in that contest, while posting 12 points (6-12 FG), two assists and two steals. However, with Covington slated to rejoin the starting five, Henderson will be dropped to a reserve role, although he'll still likely see minutes in the mid-to-low-20's.
