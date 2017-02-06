Henderson will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Henderson drew the start at small forward Saturday against the Heat, as Robert Covington sat out with a hand injury. Henderson ended up playing 25 minutes in that contest, while posting 12 points (6-12 FG), two assists and two steals. However, with Covington slated to rejoin the starting five, Henderson will be dropped to a reserve role, although he'll still likely see minutes in the mid-to-low-20's.