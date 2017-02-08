76ers' Gerald Henderson: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday
Henderson will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Henderson will get the nod at shooting guard over regular starter Nik Stauskas, as head coach Brett Brown said he wants to go with a more defensive approach to begin the game. With the lineup switch, Henderson could be in line for a heavier dose of minutes after consistently seeing less time than Stauskas over the last couple of weeks.
