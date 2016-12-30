76ers' Hollis Thompson: Returns to rotation, plays 21 minutes
Thompson accrued seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
After failing to play in the 76ers' previous game Monday against the Kings, Thompson reentered the rotation Thursday with Gerald Henderson (hip) sitting out. Henderson will remain out again Friday against the Nuggets, which should afford Thompson another 20-minute workload, but Thompson will likely see his playing time fall by the wayside as soon as Henderson is available to play again.
More News
-
76ers' Hollis Thompson: Doesn't play Monday in coach's decision•
-
76ers' Hollis Thompson: Available to play Sunday•
-
76ers' Hollis Thompson: Probable for Sunday•
-
76ers' Hollis Thompson: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
76ers' Hollis Thompson: Will remain in bench role Saturday•
-
76ers' Hollis Thompson: Moving back to bench•