Thompson accrued seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

After failing to play in the 76ers' previous game Monday against the Kings, Thompson reentered the rotation Thursday with Gerald Henderson (hip) sitting out. Henderson will remain out again Friday against the Nuggets, which should afford Thompson another 20-minute workload, but Thompson will likely see his playing time fall by the wayside as soon as Henderson is available to play again.