76ers' J.J. Redick: Inks one-year contract with 76ers

Redick has agreed to terms on a one-year, $23 million contract with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

On a team full of youngsters, Redick will instantly jump in as a veteran mentor. He should take on a starting spot and play a relatively large role as both a scorer and three-point specialist. Redick is coming off a 2016-17 campaign with the Clippers where he averaged 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 three-pointers across 28.2 minutes. In moving to Philadelphia, Redick should continue to be a great source of points, three-pointers and field goal percentage, while he could even see more usage now that he won't be playing alongside superstars Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.