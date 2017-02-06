Okafor will be available to play Monday against Detroit.

As of Monday morning, all indications were that Okafor would make another start at center in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), but reports have since surfaced suggesting Okafor could soon be on the move. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Sixers are engaged in discussions with the Pelicans revolving around Okafor, who the Sixers have not-so-quietly been shopping for several months. Even with the discussions ongoing, it appears the 76ers are comfortable putting Okafor on the court Monday, which could be a hint that a trade may not be imminent. Until the team says otherwise, expect Okafor to start and play his usual, recent role of around 25 minutes. The Duke product, who was held out of action Saturday due to a minor knee issue, is coming off of a nine-point, nine-rebound effort in Philadelphia's loss to San Antonio on Thursday.