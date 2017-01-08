76ers' Jahlil Okafor: DNP-CD Friday
Okafor was a DNP - Coach's Decision on Friday for the first time in his career.
Okafor and Nerlens Noel have been sharing minutes behind Joel Embiid since Noel returned from a knee injury mid-December, but something will eventually give -- it has to. 76ers head coach Brett Brown can't get all three players sufficient minutes.
