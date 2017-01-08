Okafor was a DNP - Coach's Decision on Friday for the first time in his career.

Okafor and Nerlens Noel have been sharing minutes behind Joel Embiid since Noel returned from a knee injury mid-December, but something will eventually give -- it has to. 76ers head coach Brett Brown can't get all three players sufficient minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola