Okafor didn't travel with the 76ers to Charlotte for Monday's game against the Hornets, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Okafor failed to get off the bench in a coach's decision Saturday against the Hornets while the trade winds continued to surround him, and the 76ers' decision to hold the center out again Monday suggests the team is still working toward moving him. With both Okafor and Joel Embiid (knee) unavailable, Nerlens Noel figures to start at see the bulk of the minutes at center Monday, with Richaun Holmes serving as his backup.