Okafor (knee) is now listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

The 76ers initially deemed Okafor probable following Monday's practice, but since the sore right knee limited him during shootaround Tuesday, the team decided to downgrade his status. Okafor will likely end up as a game-time decision, and in the event he's ruled out for the opener of the back-to-back set, Nerlens Noel would likely be tasked with taking on the bulk of the minutes at center, while Richaun Holmes would enter the rotation. Regular starting center Joel Embiid (knee) has already been ruled out for both halves of the back-to-back set.