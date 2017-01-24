Okafor (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

The Sixers deemed Okafor probable Monday, but he's now been downgraded after being limited by a sore right knee at shootaround Tuesday morning. The big man will likely end up as a game-time decision, and if he doesn't play, Nerlens Noel instantly becomes a highly attractive DFS option, as Joel Embiid (knee) has already been ruled out.

