Okafor left Thursday's game against the Jazz briefly with hamstring tightness but was able to return and is expected to play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, CSN Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato reports.

He scored 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 FT) with four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Nerlens Noel was the story of the game for the Sixers, as he played well in 22 minutes off the bench. It is unclear if Philadelphia will insert Noel into the starting lineup for Friday's contest, but that would give the Sixers a new look.