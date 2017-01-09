Okafor (coach's decision) didn't play in Sunday's 105-95 win over the Nets.

It looked as though Nerlens Noel would become the victim of the 76ers' logjam at center when he, Okafor and Joel Embiid were all healthy for the first time this season back in December, but it's Okafor who has been the odd man out for the last two games. With coach Brett Brown opting to use more of Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric alongside Embiid of late, there's only been room for two centers in the rotation, and the defensive-minded Noel seems to have edged ahead of Okafor in the pecking order. It's expected that the 76ers will explore trading one of Noel or Okafor before the deadline in February, but until that happens, it looks like Okafor will have the more difficult time of the two players seeing regular minutes.