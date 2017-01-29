Okafor (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Bulls, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After missing two games early last week with a sore right knee, Okafor suited up and was available to play in Friday's loss to the Rockets, but didn't see the court while coach Brett Brown used Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel as his only centers. While Embiid (rest) will sit out Sunday and Noel will move into the starting five in his stead, Okafor isn't a safe bet to reenter the rotation, as his knee is apparently bothering him again. Okafor will likely be reevaluated after pregame warmups, but if the 76ers refuse to clear him to play, Richaun Holmes would slot in as Noel's top backup for the evening.