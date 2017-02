Okafor posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block in 22 minutes Thursday during a 112-111 win over the Magic.

Okafor scored an efficient 20 points (5-10 FG, 10-11 FT) against San Antonio on Wednesday, but came crashing back down on Thursday. He looked sluggish from the get-go, probably a result of playing the second night of a back-to-back, a rarity for a big man that's missed 17 games this season. He'll get one day of rest before Philly takes on Miami on Saturday.