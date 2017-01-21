76ers' Jahlil Okafor: In starting lineup Saturday
Okafor will get the start Saturday against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Joel Embiid (rest) out of action Saturday, Okafor will have a chance to return to the starting lineup, as the 76ers will bring Nerlens Noel off the bench. The team's predicament at center has severely hampered Okafor's value in season-long leagues, but he's been productive when given the opportunity. A week ago against the Wizards, Okafor put up 26 points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes.
