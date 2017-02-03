Okafor posted nine points (4-12 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes Thursday during a 102-86 loss to the Spurs.

With Joel Embiid (rest) and Nerlens Noel (Upper Respiratory Infection) both out, Okafor got the center position all to himself Thursday. He shot horribly, scoring under double digits for the first time since January 3rd against the Timberwolves. This does not bode well for Okafor's playing time moving forward.