Okafor scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-7 FT) to go along with four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 113-96 loss to the Pistons.

Entering the starting lineup a couple of days after sitting out with a minor knee issue, Okafor led the team in scoring, despite a dismal showing from the free throw stripe. He contributed little else on the night as he dealt with Andre Drummond on the other end, finishing with just four rebounds for the third time in his last five appearances. Trade rumors have swirled over the last couple of days and this showing could be the last for Okafor in a Philadelphia uniform, if something comes to fruition.