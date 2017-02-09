Okafor scored 20 (5-10 FG, 10-11 FT) and added eight rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs.

This was Okafor's second highest scoring game during this up-and-down season. It was also the first time in his career making more than eight free throws. Trade rumors have heightened in recent days, and it seems as though his days as a 76er are numbered. Any potential trade would have a dramatic impact on his value, though it would almost certainly provide a more predictable role than the frequently changing ones he has had so far this season.