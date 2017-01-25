Okafor (knee) will remain out Wednesday against the Bucks, Derek Bodner of Philly Mag reports.

Wednesday will mark the fourth absence in five games for Okafor, who continues to battle lingering soreness in his knee. With Joel Embiid already ruled out, Nerlens Noel should be in line for a significant workload as Philadelphia's only healthy true center. Tuesday night against the Clippers, Noel started and played 29 minutes, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.