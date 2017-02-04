76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Probable Saturday vs. Heat
Okafor has a sore right knee and is listed as probable for Saturday's tilt against the Heat.
There had been no prior indication that Okafor was injured, but it doesn't seem too serious, as he's expected to still take the floor Saturday. If for some reason he misses time, Nerlens Noel (illness) and Richaun Holmes would likely pick up additional time at the center slot.
