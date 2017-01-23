Okafor was limited at practice Monday with right knee soreness but is probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

With Joel Embiid (knee) doubtful to play in Tuesday's outing, Okafor would be in line to start once again at center for the 76ers. His presence on the injury report is likely just precautionary after Okafor played 30 minutes Saturday against the Hawks, so look for him to start and play a similar load against Los Angeles on Tuesday.