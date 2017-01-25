Okafor (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Derek Bodner of PhillyMag.com reports.

Okafor was limited during Monday's practice because of some soreness in his right knee and will now sit out Tuesday in order for some additional rest and recovery. With Joel Embiid (knee) also out, the Sixers are going to be thin at center, so they'll go with Nerlens Noel as their starter, with Richaun Holmes likely to see a good chunk of minutes off the bench. Noel will likely be the biggest beneficiary, however, and could be in line for a huge workload.