Okafor (knee) scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT) with four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Monday's 122-119 win over the Kings.

Okafor's right knee soreness doesn't appear to be serious, and whether or not he's able to play appears to depend, at least in some part, on the health of Joel Embiid who sat out with a knee injury of his own on Monday. Embiid is slated to miss the Sixers' next two games on Wednesday and Thursday meaning Okafor could be in line for some quality minutes in the near future. Still, even without Embiid the Philly frontcourt is crowded by Nerlens Noel and Richaun Holmes gobbling up minutes at center as well, rendering Okafor a risky play in DFS.