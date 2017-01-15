Okafor posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during a 109-93 loss to the Wizards on Saturday.

Okafor's return to the rotation went well as he recorded a season-high 26 points in a start at center while Joel Embiid (rest) was sidelined. He had been held out as coach's decision in four of the past five games but Embiid's rest night gave him an opportunity and he made the most of it. It was the first game this season Okafor has scored at least 20 points and the 35 minutes were also a season high. It will be interesting to see what happens regarding Okafor's role in Monday's game against the Bucks, as Embiid figures to return to action, but this performance definitely helps his cause.