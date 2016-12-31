76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Set to rest Friday
Okafor will warm up but will not play Friday against the Nuggets.
Okafor is still battling some tightness in his hamstring, so coach Brett Brown said the team will take a conservative and hold him out of action. Per Brown, the big man will only be available in an emergency situation. Expect Okafor to return to action Tuesday versus Minnesota following a three-day break.
