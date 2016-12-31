Okafor will warm up but will not play Friday against the Nuggets.

Okafor is still battling some tightness in his hamstring, so coach Brett Brown said the team will take a conservative and hold him out of action. Per Brown, the big man will only be available in an emergency situation. Expect Okafor to return to action Tuesday versus Minnesota following a three-day break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola