Okafor (hamstring) will come off the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

Okafor recently missed Friday's game against the Nuggets because of a sore hamstring, but has been cleared to give it a go Tuesday versus the Timberwolves. He's slated to come off the bench despite starting a few games alongside Joel Embiid, which means Ersan Ilyasova will draw another start, as he gives the Sixers a better opportunity to stretch the floor with his shooting. Coach Brett Brown also indicated he wanted to get an additional look at the Nerlens Noel and Embiid pairing in the frontcourt, which could mean a few less minutes for Okafor on Tuesday. Okafor averaged 25.9 minutes over 10 games he played in during the month of December.