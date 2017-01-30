Okafor (knee) will start at center Monday against the Kings, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor's right knee soreness has contributed toward him failing to get off the bench in any of the Sixers' past four games, but with teammate Joel Embiid (knee) slated to sit out Monday's contest, the second-year center will be handed his 17th start of this season. In those appearances, Okafor has put up averages of 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, but it's unclear whether his knee condition will allow him to remain on the court Monday for his usual 25.9 minutes per game when starting. According to coach Brett Brown, Okafor will play in segments of 4-5 minutes, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports, so Nerlens Noel and perhaps Richaun Holmes should also get time at the position, which could continue if Embiid misses Philadelphia's next two games this week as well.