Okafor will get the start at center Wednesday against the Mavericks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) still out of action, Okafor will make his second consecutive start at center, while Nerlens Noel will come off the bench. The pair has split minutes relatively evenly in Embiid's absence, and that figures to again be the case Wednesday, which limits both players' upside in daily contests.