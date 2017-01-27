Okafor (knee) is available to play Friday against the Rockets, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Okafor sat out the last two games with lingering knee soreness, denying him two starting opportunities while Joel Embiid (knee) was unavailable. Though the 76ers have cleared Okafor after he was able to take part in shootaround, Embiid was also able to participate in the session, which seemingly bodes well for his chances of playing even though the team continues to list him as questionable. In the likely event Embiid is cleared to play, he'd likely take on starting duties at center and face a 28-minute restriction, with Nerlens Noel picking up the loose playing time behind him. That would leave Okafor out of the rotation again, which is where's found himself for most of January when the 76ers are fully healthy at center.