Okafor (hamstring) will be available Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor sat out the 76ers' last game Friday against the Nuggets, but it was mainly for precautionary purposes after he picked up a minor hamstring injury the night before in a loss to the Jazz. With four full days to rest up, it appears Okafor is feeling fine, but he's not guaranteed to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, as coach Brett Brown may want to continue sticking with the floor-stretching Ersan Ilyasova alongside Joel Embiid in the frontcourt. Okafor wouldn't face any playing-time restrictions if he comes off the bench, as he'd likely assume the workload of Nerlens Noel, who had averaged 19.5 minutes per game over the last two contests while Okafor and Embiid both sat out time apiece.